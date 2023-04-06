The adventures of Girjan

BY MUBASHIR AHMED MIR

Girgan Dhok is also known as the valley of seven lakes and is the most adventurous and breathtakingly scenic site of the entire Peer Panchal region.

The valley falls in the outskirts of Poonch district about 60 km east of Poonch town and is about 10,000 to 15000 ft. above sea level. The valley starts from the top of Bheramgala (Chai) mountain and goes up to Ravinwali Dhok which is touching the last corner of Budhal Tehsil.

The valley is snow laden for about five months a year. The escapade to Girjan Dhok begins from Sailan, a tiny village on Mughal Road. The mild trekking of about 5 kms in deep jungles leads you to the village of Maada.

The village is distributed into two areas on the basis of ethnicity - Mughal Maada & Khokhar Maada. The rigorous pathways in the dense forests with streams flowing next to you, while you gain altitude with each step, are extremely demanding and draining.

The village of Mada has picturesque beauty and breathtaking views. It has been a target of militancy and has suffered drastically because of this. These instances submit a proof of the rich and flavoured political history of this region.

In contrast to its political history, the area has famous delicacies as well. Desi Mothi, a variant of Turkish gram grown at higher altitudes like these is famous across the state. The local villagers cultivate and trade seasonally at mass level. This delicacy holds great economical value for the entire region. Uphill trekking across the narrow tracks of Maada village leads the way to the majestic top of Maahaal which has breathtaking views of the entire valley.

The entire valley has an overflowing agrarian sector that can be attributed to the production of maize, walnuts, plumps, mustard, gandor, sabaz mothi etc. Medicinal herbs (Jadi) are found across the whole region in great abundance. The villagers are often seen picking up these herbs from meadows. These herbs are sold at great prices in nearby local markets. The narrow stretch from Maahaal is followed by the panoramic woodlands of village life. The stretch opens up at Chakan, the last inhabited village of the entire valley. Then follows the heavenly meadows of Girjan.The trails of Chakan village guide one towards Daer Dhok which is famously known as the Gateway of Girjan Dhok.