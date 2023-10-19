Life is full of challenges and setbacks, and how we respond to these challenges can have a significant impact on our overall well-being. All people experience adversity during their lifetime. Challenges, disappointments, sadness, despair and hopelessness are difficult parts of life, making people react in peculiar ways to get over these. Each person’s happiness, growth and success depend largely on his or her responses to the difficulties of life. It is here that the concept of Adversity Quotient (AQ) becomes relevant.

Dictionary defines adversity as a difficult or unlucky situation or event or even misfortune. People often judge an individual with regard to his or her intellectual capacity and cognitive abilities. We are misguided by the assumption that someone’s success is determined by his/her smartness. Intelligence is indeed an integral part of excellence. But success is not only determined by one’s achievements, but is also dependent upon how capable an individual is to persevere in times of adversity. Life is unprecedented at times and we may encounter several challenges in our journey towards triumph. It is, therefore, necessary to develop skills that enable us to overcome these challenges and to grow out of it. This ability of individuals to overcome hardships is labelled as the adversity quotient (AQ). The AQ is one of the probable indicators of a person's success in life and is also primarily useful to predict attitude, mental stress, perseverance, longevity, learning, and response to the changes in the environment.

Adversity Quotient (AQ) is a score that measures the ability of a person to deal with adversities in his/her life. As per W Hidayat, the AQ also has an effect on the student's mathematics understandability. Hence, it is commonly known as the science of resilience. The term was coined by Paul Stoltz in 1997 in his book Adversity Quotient: Turning Obstacles Into Opportunities. To quantify the adversity quotient, Stoltz developed an assessment method called the Adversity Response Profile (ARP).