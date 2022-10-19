The Armed Temptations of the Western World

BY AAQIB JAVID DAR

The armed escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict worsened the situation as the world struggled to recover from the COVID-19 shock, which set off an unprecedented-scale global economic crisis. Ongoing bellicosity and sanguinary conflicts like war in Afghanistan, Yemen, Mali, Ethiopia and Sudan, conflicts between India-Pakistan, Israeli-Palestinian conflict, North Korea crisis, tensions in the South China Sea, confrontation with Iran and conflict in Syria are the continuously resonating events in the news and often portrayed as portentous concerns. But who created them?

Who is fighting whom and what are the underlying causes and costs? Is this the only dimension humans should be worried of or even more desperate situations related to the destruction of environment and climate should now be bothering us enough to change our stance and what if wars continue to ruin our precious wealth and energy and ultimately posing threats to our existence and our mother planet earth ‘the lonely habitat of human survival’.

Conflicts: an overview

Well, an economic outlook of the devastation caused by conflicts and violence is more than $14.4 trillion a year in 2019 that is nearly equivalent to $5 (411 rupees) a day for every person on planet, according to the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) report. So as the value indicates, arms manufacturing and sale is one of the booming industries in the modern conflict driven era and false narratives propagated through media legitimises the arms race. The big corporates exploit the sense of insecurity out of current geopolitical disputes and utilises friction points between the nations as potential market strategy to push for wealthy arms sale, the victims mostly are the third world developing countries. The high-profile government-corporate nexus masks the wealth plundered in the name of political support from smaller nations and big brother approach justifying stand against so called ‘aggressors’ or ‘common enemy’. Twelve billion bullets are produced every year and the amount is almost sufficient to kill everyone on earth twice. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the United States alone remains the world’s largest arms exporter responsible for 38.6 percent of international arms sale between 2017 to 2021. The invasion of Afghanistan by the US and a long haul of twenty years with its allied partner NATO to achieve peace in the region remain suspicious as revealed by some analysts to be a high-profile nexus of selling arms to allied forces; moreover it provided an estimated worth of $83 billion to Afghan forces which fell into the hands of Taliban. The US superiority in the field of research and development (R&D) and active influence on top world forums make it the superpower and a genuine player to sell arms, if for mass destruction as well. Rest is controlled by media and creating the narrative as it wants. In the same period between 2017-2021, it supplied arms to more than 100 countries. Other emerging players in the arena of arms export and sale are China, France, Germany while others follow the footsteps of these arms producing nations.

Show of legitimacy

Ever since the rise of the western civilisation as colonial power it maintained its global dominance with industrial, scientific and technological hegemony. Modern confrontations and conflicts are also more or less the extension of same old tactics and war theory orchestrated by the western policy makers. After the scourge of two consecutive world wars, the fever of west’s ‘Superior Race’ was not over and the inception of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) in 1949 paved by way for new military alliance formation and legitimised the alliance as counter initiative to defend the ‘civilised’ white nations from other uncivilised people. Now the astonishing fact of the 21st century is to find the real impetus that led to the formation of NATO. Companies based in NATO member states continue to dominate global arms sale and according to new data released by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) companies like Lockheed Martin headquartered in the US and Western Europe based companies have dominated SIPRI’s list of top 100 arms-producing and military services companies since 2002. As per the same report, only for 2015: the sales reached $305.4 billion and the companies based in the USA and Western Europe accounted for 82.4 per cent of the top 200 arms sale.

US claim of being the guardian of world peace, arms exports remain a key element of their foreign policy and it prioritises the sales through legal regime to fulfil the national interests. Despite global Arms Trade Treaty (ATT) imposing stringent rules to regulate international arms transfer, the largest arms exporters like the US and Russia have not ratified it. Arms trading is flourishing and continues to pose largescale violation of human rights abuses. For example, U.S arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have constantly flouted human rights and international peace but the gross human rights violations are shadowed by media’s propagated false narrative of religious terrorism. As United States invaded or fought 84 of the 193 countries recognized by the United Nations and has been militarily involved with 191 of 193 countries but it legitimises easily whatever it wants and the recent controversial visit to the Taiwan by U.S House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the highest U.S official to travel the island to further aggravate China and subsequent approval of $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan is the same piece of a larger puzzle.