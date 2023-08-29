The Attendant Exists!

Health is wealth. Disease, injury or an accident of any kind changes the life of a person instantly. Removed from the comforts of routine living, the tag of patient gets added, as if a new surname. Patient – the fresh label becomes more or less an identity. In this uninvited journey of disease and discomfort, one does not struggle alone. Fighting a parallel battle, the suffering of the attendant usually remains untold.

The attendant accompanies the patient like an attachment. Tied to the patient's suffering, the attendant as a solitary soldier has to battle many odds. Clueless at the beginning, the attendant wanders like a medical nomad.

The first timers, find it extremely difficult to look for guidance about the referred location. And eventually the expertise later turns them into a veteran guide.

The fumbles and the frustration are quite but natural. The twin trouble – one, the pain of the patient and second, the personal inconveniences while attending, are at times too hard to bear . For the attendant, a totally different world unfolds.