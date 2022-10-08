The Best Model | He was the man who guided the world towards the right path

Mr Abdullah Adyar, editor of Tamil daily Neerottam, after studying the comparative religions wrote in “Islam My Fascination” that he had extraordinary reverence for Islam and wanted to write his impressions about this great religion, with a hope that readers would ponder over them.

He says that these days the pioneers of religions are, generally, taken as conservative and dogmatic, but his study led him to the conclusion that they were revolutionary leaders of their times and that they voiced their dislikes for the evil customs of their age.

He says that the Shankaracharya who took up the task of reforming the Hindu or the Vedic religion was a revolutionary. In the world where one meaning of ‘Veda’ was ‘to conceal’, Ramanujan, who gave the call ‘Veda for all’ was also a revolutionary.

Christ was also a revolutionary who raised his voice against the heathen customs and beliefs of the age. Thus, the history of religion provides ample proof that the leading religious personalities were no conservatives but revolutionaries.

Adiyar states that he can fearlessly proclaim that the greatest of all these revolutionaries was Muhammad (SAWS). The revolutionaries, other than Muhammad (SAWS), acquired knowledge and wisdom in someone’s company, through their parents or in family environment, but in the case of Muhammad (SAWS) we come across totally different situation. His father, Abdullah, died before his birth.

He lost his mother when he was only six. She died while on a journey, along with her only son, to the tomb of her dead husband. The young boy who did not see the face of his father, lost his mother at such an early age.

As if it was not enough, two years later he lost his guardian grandfather too, when only eight. Deprivations followed him, one after another. Father, mother, and grandfather passed away in quick succession. Muhammad (SAWS) stood alone.

Thus, the man who was going to bring humanity close to the benignity of Allah stood alone, bereft of all mundane support. At this stage his only supporter was his uncle, Abu Talib, who was himself a man of modest means. The deprivations of such a child can be truly gauged only by those who have experienced the misfortune of losing their parents at such an early stage.

And it was through this deprived orphan that the world was to receive the gift of Islam. It is an astonishing reality that the message of that orphan spread like wildfire from Spain to China - from one corner to the other. The only driving force behind it was the personality of the Prophet (SAWS), pious to the extreme and free of all blemishes.

Here is a collection of short quotations from a wide variety of non-Muslim academics, writers, philosophers, poets, politicians, and activists belonging to the East and the West.