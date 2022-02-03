The Bitter Sweet Sugar

As we get older, food restrictions play a more important part of our life, as we may need to watch our salt intake, cholesterol levels and weight. As we continue to age, there are other food restrictions that may kick in may like difficulty in swallowing or lack of appetite. Food in many ways can be a blessing, but it can also contribute to many difficulties and be considered a curse to many.

The wonder of eating lies in the pleasure and enjoyment it brings. The struggle, however, is what, how much, and when to eat. Information to support all possible combinations, no doubt, exists; but having to filter all of this information is the real curse.

Our ancestors didn’t have these struggles inasmuch as there was a limit to the choices available and that is largely still the case in developing nations. However, in the developed world, the choices are endless.