In a world that heralds technological marvels and leaps in development, the haunting echoes of the Budgam tragedy serve as a stark reminder that clean drinking water remains a distant dream for many. As the numbers rise, with nine confirmed cases of Hepatitis A, the narrative of progress clashes head-on with the grim reality of unsafe water and its devastating consequences.

The Budgam Tragedy: A Heartbreaking Prelude

Many would swear by the streams of Dodhpathri. The meadows remained difficult to access for years, nut better roads, publicity and word of mouth have it as a booming tourist destination now. With people and their footsteps, the impact on untouched forests and water bodies is now evident.

The enchanting tranquility of the countryside falling in the lap of Dodhpathri region, recently found itself plunged into the depths of despair. The loss of a 10-year-old child, after being diagnosed with jaundice caused by contaminated water sent shockwaves through the community.

This heartrending incident was not a solitary case; it was a poignant prelude to a series of waterborne diseases that have and would continue to grip the region.