The case of deputations

The job of a teacher is to teach, and teaching is the only thing for which he or she is recruited by the government. Any teacher, whether recruited through JKSSB or other schemes like ReT and erstwhile SSA scheme, has to fulfill his primary responsibility of teaching students.

But unfortunately it has become a growing concern over the years that some of the teachers are shunning their responsibilities and manage their stay at the office of Chief Education Officer (CEO) or Zonal Education Officer (ZEO) and take up the non-teaching assignments.

No doubt in some cases, the teachers are deputed to such offices but the arrangement is made for a specific time period which ethically should not extend beyond two years. But in this part of the world, any teacher who manages his entry to CEO or ZEO office once, never returns to his school for which he was actually recruited and given salary by the government.

This practice not only violates the duties of a teacher but also deprives students of their services. While I am highlighting the unethical practice of some influential teachers who remain away from their primary job, there are hundreds of such teachers who give their blood and sweat to groom the students enrolled in their respective schools.

These teachers act as the backbone of the department and take up their duty of teaching with utmost dedication and determination.

But these teachers have to bear the brunt of the unethical practice of those black sheep who always remain associated with power echelons in the department and manage their deputation in offices where their services are least required; or rarely required, that too for a specific period.

In the recent past, a case has come to light where a teacher from north Kashmir's Baramulla district wrote an application to joint director north Kashmir and admitted to spending around 17 years in the department.

In his application he admitted that in these 17 years he has remained deputed to CEO and ZEO office and requested the Joint Director to get him deployed in his office again. This teacher's admission raises serious questions about the commitment of teachers to their profession - teaching.