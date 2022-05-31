The chains of tobacco addiction

Gradually and unknowingly a person develops an insatiable urge to consume tobacco in one or other form and that develops nicotine dependence and it continues even after ones failed attempts to try to give up this habit in personal capacity.

I often hear people saying I gave up smoking for few days to few month but then resumed again. This is neither an excuse nor falsification but signs of nicotine dependency that is alarmingly very high in smokers.

Symptoms of nicotine addiction are closely related to symptoms of nicotine dependence like increased urge to smoke, irritability if trying to withdraw, social alienation, aggressive behavior, isolation and increased cravings in mornings after you wake up.

According to the Global Youth Tobacco Survey, India is home to second largest tobacco users in the world and of these 13 lakh die every year from tobacco-related diseases.

Ten lakh deaths are due to smoking, with over 2,00,000 due to second-hand smoke exposure, and over 35,000 are due to smokeless tobacco use.