The credit goes to....

Recently, one of the most reputed news journals, “The Indian Express” (IE) listed Manoj Sinha, the lieutenant governor of Jammu & Kashmir, in 24th place on the list of the most potent Indians. The Indian Express (IE) published the prestigious list in March 2023.

While reflecting upon the published list, people may be searching for the facts behind placing Manoj Sinha in 24th rank in the list of Powerful Indians. Their inquisition may be restless as asking why Sinha? When there are several lieutenant governors in the country in different UTs. They might be curious about the three successive placements of Sinha in the list of the most potent Indians since 2021.

There are several Union Territories in the country administered by the lieutenant governors. But it is important to note that the governance challenges in Jammu and Kashmir are multifaceted and deeply rooted in historical, political and socio-economic factors. Jammu and Kashmir is a complex political landscape, with various ethnic and religious groups and longstanding political tensions.

The region has experienced separatist movements, conflicts, and disputes over issues such as autonomy, self-determination, and political representation, which have posed challenges to governance. It is affected by internal security challenges, including insurgency and cross-border terrorism.

The region has a significant military presence for maintaining law and order, ensuring security, and addressing the concerns of various stakeholders is complex and challenging. J&K’s political dynamics not only include general socio-economic and political matters commonly shared by all the states or the UTs of the country, but in addition to them, it includes terrorism, secessionism, and the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits.

The extra matters had already made the region extraordinarily fraught. The abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 and the constitutional change of the state into two UTs further added to the governance challenges. So the withdrawal of ‘special status’, an unexpected and sudden constitutional change, made the region, particularly the valley, more vulnerable than before. Eventually, the state’s political environment was much more challenging when Sinha took office as lieutenant governor. Working on these challenges requires careful consideration of various complex issues and stakeholders and a nuanced and inclusive approach to governance.

Execution: After Satiyapal and Murmu, the most challenging and uphill task was the execution of the policies, laws and schemes on the ground. And for this purpose, Dehli Sarkar chooses Manoj Sinha as Lt. Governor of the state. Amid chaos and confusion, Manoj Sinha, as lieutenant governor of the most chaotic state of Jammu & Kashmir, was supposed to deliver a desired performance on various challenges and fronts. The facts bear testimony to the exemplary performance exhibited by Sinha. Indeed his performance in the tumultuous state of Jammu and Kashmir makes him deserving to be put on the list of potent Indians.

Termination of anti-national government employees: The tough challenge was to break down the nexus between anti-national elements and their supporters. More than 47 big and small anti-national people in government got terminated in the last four years. This historical move disintegrates anti-national elements in Jammu and Kashmir. It is important to note that Jammu and Kashmir have experienced periods of unrest: stone pelting and anti-national activism due to non-action against these anti-national people in the government. This move made them restrained from anti-nationalism and involved them in the campaigning of different national integrity programs.

Forest Rights law: After a wait of more than 14 years, the bill was tabled to implement the Forest Rights Act, 2006, which will elevate the socio-economic status of a sizeable section of the 14-lakh-strong population of tribal’s and nomadic communities. It will also provide one hector for developing government facilities, including schools, prefab toilets, seasonal centres, minor water bodies, and hospitals. It includes Gujjar-Bakerwal and other tribal communities also. This right has provided social equality and harmony as guided by the Constitution of our country and Parliament”. The Lieutenant Governor on 13th September 2021 declared that all scheduled tribes come under Forest Act-2006. They have the right to forest land.

E-Governance: Puts an end to 149 years old biannual “Darbar Move” originated under Dogra rule. It was regarded as the best reform to save more than 300 crores and end 300 truckloads of files between the two capitals after every six months. Under this, a new concept of digitalization got introduced, and more than 3 lakh files got digitalized under the E-office system. The employees moving after every six months wasted time and disposal in the work culture. More than 10000 employees of the Civil Secretariat in Jammu and Srinagar would move between the two cities twice a year because the administration would use Jammu as its winter capital and Srinagar as its summer capital. With Darbar-Move, a businessman in the summer capital got anguished and thus started rebuking. But, today, UT J&K is the most efficient in e-governance among all the UTs of the country.