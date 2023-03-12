The CUET distress

The majorities of the Universities in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time have announced that the admissions at Undergraduate level in all colleges affiliated with the respective Universities will be done through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

The move has created chaos and confusion among the students who are still busy with their ongoing class 12th examination. The announcement of going ahead with UG admissions in colleges has come at an inappropriate time which has left the students in a dilemma. There is no understanding, awareness among the students about the CUET.

The CUET is a computer-based test conducted annually by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which is responsible for conducting entrance tests for various universities and colleges across the country.

The test assesses a student's aptitude and knowledge in various subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, and general knowledge.