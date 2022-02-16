The dream campus

There was also a Theory & Research Section in the library. While going through, I found that the quality research activities of the University have had definite educational, socio-economic and technological impacts.

The University has determined the latest knowledge and technologies necessary for driving humanity through research output. It has given society opportunities to face the challenges and grab the possibilities of hope.

Because of the quality research output, the University has been able to offer consultancy to various organizations, industrial units and institutions, which has developed proficient vividness to the Institution.

The curriculum of various programs was also available in the library through which I got to know that the curriculum of this University has been prepared keeping in view the LOCF which has well-defined objectives and graduate attributes in the form of knowledge, skills and attitudes.

The demanding course content was found embedded with learning experiences, pedagogical skills, methodologies and teaching & learning resources. The curriculum was found very flexible and connected to research-based education.