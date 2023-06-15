The dying art of commercial photography

21st century brought with itself the digital revolution and abruptly reduced the human effort which was impelled into backbreaking works and the tasks which could otherwise take lots of human plus machine resources.

It used to be a slow process and of course time consuming, brought this whole lot under one click. Yes the digital revolution happened. This revolution also wrapped under its blanket the profession of photography as well.

The digitization or digital revolution although reduced the hard work, time, resources but it rendered many, who depended on this profession as the source of their livelihood, as jobless. And this is, as they say in photography profession, the focal point of our article.

Have you been to Pahalgam or Gulmarg or any other famous tourist visiting destinations in Kashmir? If you have, you must have seen people carrying the traditional Kashmiri dresses, the pots and a flower vase along with artificial ornaments and a professional camera in one hand of theirs asking you to click pictures offering you cheapest prices.

If you click pictures, you receive the printed version of your memories in almost no time. Yes, we are talking about the commercial photographers and commercial photography in particular.

Not the ones who you pay to get your portfolios done or those working with or as journalists. But the ones who click the pictures of ordinary people and earn livelihood by this profession, the ones who were popular especially during 90s.