The Final Handshake!

Mornings have been cursed and evenings do sound of gloom, days have been hurtful post your exit. The wounds left have no healing. The despairing solitude has engulfed the entire home, while we all look for the same person, sitting at his place.

December 13, 2021, will be remembered by everyone who knew you around, for it took away you, for all those machines attached to the body stopped beeping around with all the hopes shattered. With everyone around and paying a visit to you, I will forever remember that handshake.

I will remember your elder son caressing your hair, the other one near your feet, your brothers and all your near and dear ones being around every second, with the hope that we will see you back home soon. But, The Superior of All, had other plans.

You left all of us soon. You will forever be a man of no compromise and you will have the highest place in that abode. For, your leaving may be the beginning of the trial for all of us, but we know you are there in peace, smiling from heaven.