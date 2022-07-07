The history of summer vacations

BY DR. REYAZ AHMAD GANAIE

Amid the heatwave the summer vacations have finally begun. All of you must be looking forward to spending time at cool destinations of the valley.

Summer vacation is probably the happiest moment for students. However the amazing fact is that summer vacation was not widely instituted until the late nineteenth century when one of the measuring standards of a good school at that time was how long the school remains open during the year.

Schools with longer calendars were often perceived by the general public as more effective.