The ideals of the profession

New Education Policy document 2020 has devoted one full chapter for teachers (Chapter 5). In its introductory remarks it says that the high respect for teachers must be restored so that best brains are inspired to enter the teaching profession. It recommends chalking out of professional standard for teachers. ( NEP 2020 Page 23).

I made a survey of many college and university websites in Jammu & Kashmir but could not locate the uniform professional code of conduct for teachers as envisaged by NEP 2020.

The need of the hour is that there should be a uniform standard professional code of conduct for teachers in abridged form working at the higher education level.

Keeping in view all the parameters I have made a modest effort to prepare a draft of professional code of conduct for teachers in the abridged form strictly as per the guidelines of NAAC peer team visit observations, UGC, NCTE and NEP 2020 documents; and I humbly place before the Director Colleges and respective Vice Chancellors with the pray to constitute a committee for evolving a uniform code in abridged form later to be placed on the websites of all colleges and universities.

Whoever adopts teaching as a profession assumes the responsibility to conduct his/her duty in accordance with the ideal of the profession. A teacher is continuously under the scrutiny of his students and the society at large.

Therefore, every teacher should see that there is no incompatibility between his precepts and practice. The profession further needs that the teachers should be calm, patient and communicative by temperament and amiable in disposition. This code of conduct serves as a guiding compass as teachers seek to steer an ethical and respectful course through their career in teaching and to uphold the honor and dignity of the teaching profession.