The ideals of the profession

New Education Policy document 2020 has devoted one full chapter for teachers (Chapter 5). In its introductory remarks it says that the high respect for teachers must be restored so that best brains are inspired to enter the teaching profession. It recommends chalking out of professional standard for teachers. ( NEP 2020 Page 23).
I made a survey of many college and university websites in Jammu & Kashmir but could not locate the uniform professional code of conduct for teachers as envisaged by NEP 2020.
The need of the hour is that there should be a uniform standard professional code of conduct for teachers in abridged form working at the higher education level.
Keeping in view all the parameters I have made a modest effort to prepare a draft of professional code of conduct for teachers in the abridged form strictly as per the guidelines of NAAC peer team visit observations, UGC, NCTE and NEP 2020 documents; and I humbly place before the Director Colleges and respective Vice Chancellors with the pray to constitute a committee for evolving a uniform code in abridged form later to be placed on the websites of all colleges and universities.
Whoever adopts teaching as a profession assumes the responsibility to conduct his/her duty in accordance with the ideal of the profession. A teacher is continuously under the scrutiny of his students and the society at large.
Therefore, every teacher should see that there is no incompatibility between his precepts and practice. The profession further needs that the teachers should be calm, patient and communicative by temperament and amiable in disposition. This code of conduct serves as a guiding compass as teachers seek to steer an ethical and respectful course through their career in teaching and to uphold the honor and dignity of the teaching profession.
Professional values and relationship with students
Teachers should:1.1 be caring, fair and committed to the best interests of the students entrusted to their care, and seek to motivate, inspire and celebrate effort and success;1.2 acknowledge and respect the uniqueness, individuality and specific needs of students and promote their holistic development;1.3 be committed to equality and inclusion and to respecting and accommodating diversity;1.4 seek to develop positive relationships with pupils/students, colleagues, parents, school management and others in the school community, that are characterized by professional integrity and judgment;1.5 work to establish and maintain a culture of mutual trust and respect in their colleges;1.6 Express free and frank opinion by participating in professional meetings, seminars, conferences, contributing to knowledge;1.7 Perform their duties in the form of teaching, tutorial, practical, seminar and research work conscientiously and with dedication;1.8 Participate in extension, co-curricular and extra-curricular activities including community service;1.9. Respect the right and dignity of the student in expressing his/her frank opinion;1.10 Deal fairly and impartially with students regardless of their religion, caste, political, economic, social and physical characteristics;1.11 Recognize the difference in aptitudes among students and strive to meet their individual needs;1.12 Boost students to improve their attainments, develop their personalities and at the same time contribute to community welfare;1.13 Inculcate among student’s scientific temper and respect for physical labor, hard-work and ideals of democracy, patriotism and peace,1.14 Be affectionate to the students and not behave in a hurtful manner towards any of them for any reason;1.15 Pay attention to only the attainment of the student in the assessment of merit;1.16 Be available to the students even beyond their class hours and help them without any remuneration or reward;1.17 Aid students to develop an understanding of our national heritage and national goals;1.18 Refrain from inciting students against other students, colleagues or administration;1.19 Envision the college teacher as a counselor and mental health facilitator;1.10 Teaching the pupils to avoid idleness, profanity and falsehood;
Professional Integrity
Teachers should: 2.1 act with honesty and integrity in all aspects of their work; 2.2 respect the privacy of others and the confidentiality of information gained in the course of professional practice, unless a legal imperative requires disclosure or there is a legitimate concern for the wellbeing of an individual;2.3 represent themselves, their professional status, qualifications and experience honestly; 2.4 Refrain from lodging unsubstantiated allegations against colleagues to higher authorities;2.5 avoid conflict between their professional work and private interests which could reasonably be deemed to impact negatively on pupils/students;2.6 Speak respectfully of other teachers and render assistance for professional betterment;2.7 To maintain sound health, physical stamina, unburdened mind and social prudence necessary to perform the duty of professional assignment with ignited minds and awakening spirit;2.8 To make judicious use of resources and manage their life accordingly by displaying eco-friendly behavior;
Professional Conduct
Teachers should:3.1 uphold the reputation and standing of the profession;3.2 take all reasonable steps in relation to the care of students under their supervision, so as to ensure their safety and welfare;3.3 report, where appropriate, incidents or matters which impact on student welfare;3.4 communicate effectively with stakeholders in the college/university in a manner that is professional, collaborative and supportive, and based on mutual trust and respect;3.5 ensure that any communication with stakeholders is appropriate, including communication via electronic media, such as e-mail, texting and social networking sites;3.8 ensure that students do not knowingly access, download or otherwise have in their possession inappropriate materials/images in electronic or other format which will be detrimental for their mental health ;3.9 ensure that students do not take any substance which impairs their fitness to learn and create awareness among the students about menace of drugs;3.10 To abstain from using institutional or professional privileges for personal or partisan advantage;3.11 be affectionate to the students and do not behave in a vindictive manner towards any of them for any reason;3.12 refrain from taking any other employment which are likely to interfere with their professional responsibilities;3.13 refrain from availing themselves of leave except on unavoidable grounds;
Professional Practice
Teachers should:4.1 maintain high standards of practice in relation to student learning, planning, monitoring, assessing, reporting and providing feedback;4.2 apply their knowledge and experience in facilitating students’ holistic development;4.3 plan and communicate clear, challenging and achievable expectations for students; 4.4 create an environment where students can become active agents in the learning process and develop lifelong learning skills;4.5 develop teaching, learning and assessment strategies (360 degree) that support differentiated learning in a way that respects the dignity of all students;4.6 inform their professional judgment and practice by engaging with and reflecting on, student development, learning theory, pedagogy, curriculum development, ethical practice, educational policy and legislation; 4.7 in a context of mutual respect, be open and responsive to constructive feedback regarding their practice and, if necessary, seek appropriate support, advice and guidance; 4.8 act in the best interest of students;4.9 Refrain from taking part in or subscribing to or assisting in any activities which tend to promote feeling of hatred or enmity among different communities, religions or linguistic groups;4.10 Be aware of social problems and take part in social awareness activities as would be conducive to the progress of society and hence the country as a whole;
Pedagogical Development
Teachers should:5.1 take personal responsibility for sustaining and improving the quality of their professional practice by: actively maintaining their professional knowledge and understanding to ensure it is current and relevant;5.2 reflecting on and critically evaluating their professional practice, in light of their professional knowledge base;5.3 availing of opportunities for continuous professional development (CPD) as envisaged by NEP 2020;5.4 Train teachers on how to become high-quality online content creators (SWAYAM, DIKSHA, MOOC);5.5 Develop expertise in two-way audio and video interfaces for holding online classes;5.6 Implement Technological-Pedagogical and Content Knowledge (TPACK) framework in colleges/universities;
Professional Collegiality and Collaboration
Teachers should:6.1 work with teaching colleagues and students in the interests of sharing, developing and supporting good practice and maintaining the highest quality of educational experiences for students;6.2 work in a collaborative manner with students, parents/guardians, college management, other members of staff, relevant professionals and the wider community, as appropriate, in seeking to effectively meet the needs of students;6.3 engage with the planning, implementation and evaluation of curriculum at classroom and institutional level.
Dr Showkat Rashid Wani, Senior Coordinator, Directorate of Distance Education University of Kashmir
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.