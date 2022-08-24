The inevitable destiny of a sensitive mind

BY SHAFI SHAUQ

It sounds oxymoronic to comment on a book that claims to be an expression of very personal pain, anguish, and suffering of its author-poet; the word “my”, emphasised twice in the title excludes all attempts of readers to intrude.

It is, at the same time, the strength of the poems in the collection that breaks all the confinements of ownership or authorship, go inside its contents to find his/her correspondences here and there.

When emotion is intensely personalised, it becomes universal, so is the case with the book under consideration.

Like a true crypto-theistic existentialist, Rafiq Mas’oodi explores the transcendent within himself, thus achieving a sort of inner-worldly mysticism.

These candles are perhaps

sick

or, they have grown old

They shiver during the night

They will not radiate this room

Will some sun come

for a night

Many ailments would be cured. (p.61)