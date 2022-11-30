The Joyfulness of Print Reading

Reading gives us joy. The world belongs to those who read. Readers are the leaders of the nation. But alas, with technology in vogue, we have lost the joy of traditional reading.

The habit of reading in print has almost vanished now. Now grabbing a book or a newspaper seems odd. However, those having developed the habit of offline mode of reading, still find books alluring.

A voracious and ardent reader would literally prefer print-reading over online mode of reading.

But nowadays, everyone seems to rely fully on online mode of reading. But then discretion lies in assessing that does these technological advances of living actually help us or not.

Being in touch with happenings around us is good but at the sometime what is most important is not to let reading on screen interfere with in-depth offline reading.