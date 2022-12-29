The Last King?

Yusuf Shah Chak is commonly, but erroneously, believed to be the last Sultan of independent Kashmir. Likewise, Sheikh Hamza Makhdoom is thoughtlessly regarded as an extinguisher of Kashmir’s ever-burning flame of independence.

His image has gone down deeper into Kashmir’s psyche as a harbinger of its annexation, and perpetual subordination to Mughal imperialism. Having no historical substance, these conjectures are bizarre and farfetched with no relation to truth.

Who exactly was the last ruler of independent Kashmir? what caused its conquest by the Mughal imperium? Whose hobnobbing with the rich, exalted, and powerful Mughals facilitated the downsizing of a country into a petty Mughal Subha?

What made a gunpowder empire besotted with Kashmir, and whetted its appetite for its annexation and occupation? Was it the geo-strategic importance of its location or its exceedingly captivating beauty--which is no less than that of Janat-e- Be-Nazeer -- that invited the imperial intervention in its affairs by a disparate force whose commanders and Mansabdars were though unwilling to undertake the expedition to Kashmir, the far-off corner of the world, not less than pit and prison for them?

These are some important questions whose answers can be discerned by perusing seriously medieval history with an objective eye and patience and understanding of a researcher.

A step-by-step and scene-by-scene appraisal of the situation obtained then, and as depicted in the primary source material of the time, more particularly:

Akbarnama (Abul Fazl), Muntakhab-ut-Tawarikh (Badauni), Tuzk-e-Jehangir, Tarikh-e-Rashidi (Mirza Haidar), and Tarikh-e-Haidar Malik (Haidar Malik Chadura), Baharistan-e-Shahi (anonymous), Asrar-ul-Abrar ( Bab Daud Mushkati) will be, therefore, rewarding enough to reach the truth.

Step/Scene: 1

Yusuf Shah establishes his claim to the Kashmir throne after defeating and slaying his uncle, Abdal Chak in the battle of Nowhatta (Shahr-e-Khas) in 1579, and proclaims himself Badshah with the title of Nasir-ud-Din Muhammad Yusuf Ghazi.

Step/Scene: 2

But for Yusuf Shah to be a Sultan was no bed of roses. He gets involved in skirmishes on political differences with Sayyed Mubarak Baihaqi, the most influential leader of the time especially known for being effective as a counselor in convincing Sultan Ali Shah to abolish the law of barbaric punishments of cutting limbs and gouging out eyes in the country.

Step/Scene : 3

A war breaks out between Sultan Yusuf Shah and Sayyed Mubarak Baihaqi in 1579 at Eidgah grounds in which the former is defeated and hotly pursued to flee Kashmir for his safety. However, Sayyed too is compelled within a month and a half to abdicate in favor of Lohar Chak, Yusuf Shah’s cousin.

Step/Scene: 4

The displaced Yusuf Shah reaches Fatehpur Sikri after his wanderings for shelter. He straight away presents himself as an asylum seeker at the court of Mughal-e-Azam of the foremost gunpowder imperium of Asia. After kissing the threshold, he prostrates himself before Zil-e-Illahi. Then he stands up, and with folded hands begs for refuge and protection, and desperately implores for imperial favour and military help against his native adversaries.

Step/Scene: 5

Emperor Akbar concedes to his request out of his farsightedness, and as an investment for recreating an air of association that had evaporated completely due to the death of Mirza Haidar, his relative who was instrumental in fulfilling Babur’s wish and Humayun’s ambition (his kith and kin) by bringing Kashmir under his effective control with the active support of local chiefs. For Akbar, Kashmir was of immense geo-strategic significance as it provided him easy access to Kabul. Besides, the land was an enjoyable place with water bodies for pleasure and invigoration, scenic spots for picnics, and hangul (dear), and birds for hunting. According to emperor Jehangir ‘Kashmir was’ for the Mughal emperors ‘a garden of eternal spring- a delightful flowerbed, and a heart-expanding heritage for dervishes. Its pleasant meads and enchanting cascades are beyond all description. There are running streams and fountains beyond the count’. (Tuzk, p.152).

Kashmir’s other enticement was the revenues that it yielded in abundance from its saffron cultivation, shawl weaving, textile manufacturing, and other resources.

Step/Scene: 6

Akbar orders his army to accompany Yusuf Shah with full armoury and invades Kashmir to restore him to its throne.

Step/Scene: 7

On reaching Lahore Yusuf Shah changes his plan at the prompting of Mohammad Bhat who is sent by Lahor Chak with an offer that he is prepared to vacate the throne for him if he comes back to Kashmir without the imperial army. The assurance is tempting enough to ennoble Yusuf Shah Chak to desert the Mughal army and stealthily escape from their net, an action is not taken lightly by the imperium. He is also said to have infuriated the court by facilitating the escape of one of the sworn enemies of the empire, namely Shah Abul Maali from Lahore Jail who manages to reach one of Kashmir’s famous towns, known as Baramulla.

Step/Scene: 8

After reassuming the reins of Sultanate-e-Kashmir, Yusuf Shah tries to soothe Akbar’s anger by placating him through various means. He receives Akbar’s envoys, Mirza Tahir and Saleh Diwan with warm hands, kisses the emperor’s letter, and places it deferentially in his turban.

Step/Scene: 9

To attain reprieve from the imperial wrath, Yusuf Shah also despatches the most valuable gifts through his third son, Haidar Khan in the company of Sheikh Yaqub Sarfi Kashmiri, a spiritual guide also known as the second Jami of the Muslim world, for pacifying Mughal-e-Azam.