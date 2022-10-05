The Legacy of GDC Baramulla

Colors of the campus

Impossibilities are attainable provided the aim is firm and the motive is consolidated. The college follows the set plan and procedure. For sound nurture, blossoming & brightening of mental schemas, a clement environment holds the key. The college has a regular student feedback mechanism. NAAC evaluates an institute’s curricular aspects, teaching-learning and evaluation, research infrastructure, student-support, governance, leadership, management, and innovation, and grades it accordingly. Students are the key stakeholders here.

This college has maintained its unique identity and improved over the years. It believes in perpetual and progressive change. It has irrigated the barren lands of Baramulla. The college is fully equipped with Satellite Interactive Terminal (SIT) for students to attend virtual classrooms. Specially-abled students and learners with low means of sustenance get regular financial aid and assistance.

Credit is due to the professors for eliminating the ‘learning by rote’ mechanism that has been haunting the pioneers of education since time immemorial. Students of this college have been making their teachers proud by coming up with innovative & impressive performances. It’s argued that every varsity must contribute to society and empower it. GDC Baramulla has lived up to its expectations. Besides equipping students with knowledge and skills to earn their livelihood, the college has produced big guns who have served in top posts and positions.

Solace. Studies. Success

It is a “happy-to-be-here” feeling - that is more felt than described. The aroma of orchards and lush lawns acts as a rejuvenating force on the sprawling campus. GDC Varmul is the first multidisciplinary institute of higher learning to introduce media training and computer application centers at the Undergraduate level two decades ago. Thanks to the untiring efforts of Prof. Muhammad Ismail, the seasoned educationist.

To explain the shades and sides of the charm and chaos of the campus, I met this seventy-something Boniyar-born boy at his Kanlibagh residence when the world was observing literacy day. “GDC Baramulla is a prestigious institute of higher learning with a rich history and socio-cultural ethos.” The veteran educationist who served the college for over three decades reminisces his stint spent under the shade and shadow of this campus, “The college has an impact on Baramulla’s multi-ethnic character, inter-community brotherhood, and its high literacy rate”, the professor feels.

If I am allowed to paraphrase Daulat Singh Kothari, I will make no bones about the fact that the destiny of Varmul is shaped in the classrooms of GDC Baramulla. In any educational set-up, students turn out to be the lynchpin and play the deciding role in determining the fate of the state. My alma mater merits plaudits for catering to the intellectual, moral, cultural & aesthetic dimensions of the community. Surpassing barriers, the time has failed to dampen the spirit of this noble institution. Ever-ready for introspection and assessment in the world of cut-throat competition, noted legislators, proficient doctors, eminent engineers, top teachers, accomplished essayists, award-winning scribes, artistic poets, and creative genii are the proud products of this Institute who are rendering stellar service to the nation.

Is everything hunky-dory?

The authorities at Baramulla college do not believe in a sugar-coated culture-where they want to hear good things only. The college respects dissent and is open to healthy criticism. Even after over six decades of its separation from its parent institution, students are still registered as SJ- the colonial legacy. It is said that there is a stain on the moon too. Let’s know some other grey shades of this prestigious temple of brilliance.

Where to attend nature’s call? Nearly four thousand knowledge seekers turn up every day. To relieve themselves, they face embarrassment as there are only two toilet blocks and three urinals meant for boys. The college patron admitted that there is an acute shortage of washrooms. “I agree. The number of washrooms available proportional to the number of students is not sufficient.” He reiterated that he has repeatedly intimated the President Municipal Council Baramulla to reopen the community toilets meant for students but there has been no concrete response so far. “I will look into the matter. It will be my priority.” President MC Baramulla told me at his office on September 13.

No to Moral Policing: My career graph ascended at this college. I learned and earned here. It taught me many life lessons. It has been my launchpad. Its success stands by its conduct. It provides value-based education, nurtures social temper, sharpens creative ability, and develops an all-round personality. But I remember a few professors with cocooned vision would interfere in the personal lives of students. “No. It doesn’t happen anymore.” Several students, I met during my three-week research for this piece, told me that the college provides a liberal environment to explore and unearth the unknown. The issue of moral policing is an infringement of the right to freedom. Moral policing caused more dissatisfaction and stirred more discontent among the students. “The funeral procession of the moral policing has taken place. We encourage liberal settings and guarantee rights to students as per the constitution of the country.” One professor commented.