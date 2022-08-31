The legend and legacy of a forgotten Kashmiri intellectual

Mohi-ud-Din Hajini has been a unique flowering of Kashmiri intellectualism – synthesising diverse thought currents. He is arguably the most informed prose writer of Kashmir. He wrote on scientific topics and history of certain ideas with rare confidence and presented many complex scientific and philosophical issues in chaste English, Kashmiri and Urdu.

Like Agha Ashraf Ali he wrote little but was a master of informal conversations. His legend lives by virtue of his “notorious” tongue that was sharper than sword and much feared.

One was best advised to listen while he spoke as he spoke with rare authority, conviction and wit and made such use of language as resonated with people’s deeper selves.

He was a Master of slang though there isn’t much use of it made in his scientific and historical essays. Prof. Shafi Shoaq is the most remarkable heir of him in penchant for science and non-fictional prose that covers scientific subjects.

Hajini was a rare man who could speak on relativity from the pulpit and write in a polished style and engage his audience from students to literary elite. It was long overdue that someone take up the ambitious and important task of translating him and help new generation to appreciate the art and work of one of Kashmir’s most interesting men meeting whom would have been a treat.

One wonders why Kashmiris and heirs at his own native place, Hajin, have done so little in terms of creating an institution that would help new generation better engage with multidisciplinary talent that he was and he was largely self taught in disciplines in which he has contributed essays in this volume cultivate a culture of science inflected prose and more informed literary critics who are able to engage with diverse thought currents – scientific and philosophical – in a scholarly manner.