The Linguistic Intricacies

Name of the Book: Lisaenee Zaevjaar
Language: Kashmiri
Author: Prof. Aejaz Mohammed Sheikh
Publisher: Rajat Publications, New Delhi
Pages: 231 , Year: 2020
ISBN: 978-81-7880-845-1
The field of Linguistics is an academic discipline aiming to study, analyse and understand human language. It is popularly defined as the scientific study of human natural language.
The science dealing with the understanding of language has observed language not just a tool for human communication but as a biologically planted instinct in humans and as a cognitive capability to deal with the world out there.
Being an academic discipline, the field of Linguistics is one of the emerging scientific visions of human language in humanities and social sciences.
Given the fact that Linguistics is a fast-emerging interdisciplinary field of study, studying not only the basic sounds, grammar, and meanings in language, but also works to understand the relation of language with mind, society, politics, forensics, metaphysics and other relevant disciplines.
So, while writing a book for general Linguistics the authors shall take into consideration all the areas Linguistics is related to and/or deals with. The book Lisaenee Zaevjaar authored by Prof. Aejaz Mohammad Sheikh is one of its kind in Linguistic academia and more importantly in Kashmiri Language.
The book will be quite helpful not only to the students of Linguistics but also to the students of Kashmiri language as a course book and to all others who want to know about Kashmiri language.
Prof. Aejaz Mohammad Sheikh is one of the versatile professors of Linguistics who teaches at University of Kashmir in Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir, and besides that he is serving as HoD of the PG department of Urdu and also Provost of hostels there. Prof. Sheikh earned his Doctorate degree in Linguistics from Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh and served in the same university as assistant professor for two complete years from 1999-2001.
Afterwards he was selected as Assistant Professor at University of Kashmir in the department of Linguistics, following which he taught at King Khaled University, Saudi Arabia from 2006-2008. In his work Prof. Sheikh has been a versatile academic writer who authored and co-authored many books for the discipline of Linguistics in English, Urdu and Kashmiri Languages.
In addition to that there is a large number of research articles published in his name at national and international levels. Prior to this book, ‘Lisaniyat: akh ta’aruf’ (Linguistics: An Introduction) was published in 2010 by the author and Kashmiri translation of A P J Abdul Kalam’s book, ‘Wings of Fire’ to NaarE PakhaE by Prof. Sheikh is a masterpiece in its own worth.
Introducing, describing and discussing Linguistics in Kashmiri Language has remained one of the cherished goals of the author because there is really a very little written for linguistics in Kashmiri language.
Lisaenee Zaevjaar deals with the linguistic intricacies wisely written in Kashmiri language, a book that is well suited to be incorporated by the departments like that of Kashmiri in their course of syllabi.
Dedicated to beloved father of the author, ‘S Razi’ it is organized in five connected chapters. The cover of the book is designed very interestingly describing the scope of linguistics in relation to human beings.
Starting with a preface reading about the rationale of this book and the acknowledgements, the first chapter starts with introducing the subject of Linguistics as an academic field with its scope for psycholinguistics and semantics.
Touching on Psycholinguistics immediately after describing Linguistics and various schools of Linguistic thought is an appreciable step taken by the author because of the fact that it is the human mind, after all, that eventually deals with Language in all its pragmatic senses.
The second chapter describes Historical Linguistics where different language families have been given a convenient space for instance Indo-European, Indo-Aryan language families. Moreover, it describes the language classification into families and that of Kashmiri.
The book provides a detailed account of diverse opinions of academicians, researchers and linguists about the classification of Kashmiri. It starts with the popular view of Kashmiri being classified as a Dardic or Indo-Aryan language and then mentions all the perspectives that classify Kashmiri as a language belonging to either Iranian, European, and even Semitic group of languages. Quite diligently, the book does not support any conformist views and thus mentions that the Classification of this language is still an ongoing debate.
The third chapter of the book describes the Stylistic contours of Kashmiri, it starts with criticism to stylistics and a beautifully written introduction. For the sake of Style and Phonetics , it mentions the first part of Motilal Saqi’s Neeri Nagma and then touches upon the stylistic silhouettes of Nishat Ansar’s poetic collection Iblaag.
The book discusses the American Linguist Dell Hymes in the light of Phonetic description of Firaq and while describing it beautifully it mentions Alexander Pope quotes, “The sound must seem the eco to the sense”. Such a proper and appropriate usage of the ideas is what makes this chapter not only beautiful in its own style but also rich to the academic taste.
The fourth chapter reads about translation, the translating practices, challenges, and the way Linguistics and translation converge ways to reach the maximum output. The book appropriately places the Translation process in Applied Linguistics. Translation and the Linguistic equivalence have been discussed in expert manner.
However, this chapter can be increased in volume to incorporate the topics like Application of Theories of Translation, Politics and Translation, and can add to the Post-Colonial aspects and requirements of Translation because it has already described Structuralism in relation to Translation.
Nonetheless, a full chapter of nearly sixty-five pages has been dedicated to what can be expressed as ‘The Linguistics of Kashmiri Language’. It includes features of the Marazi dialect of Kashmiri, the debate on the script of Kashmiri language which is amazingly interesting (not only for academicians but for anyone who wants to know about the scripts Kashmiri language adopted from time to time), and word formation processes in Kashmiri.
One of the important word formation processes which is called as Neologism has been given a proper space and the words that added to Kashmiri lexicon because of the conflict.
Such words are generally borrowed from English e.g. Crackdown, gun, trigger etc. Also, the compound words of Urdu and English e.g. gashti party (patrolling party) have been nicely described.
Moreover, the chapter discusses from a linguistic lens the Kashmiri News being broadcast on Doordarshan and AIR Srinagar and maintains that the news read in Kashmiri are more Urdu in structure than in Kashmiri; and also compound words created out English, Urdu and Kashmiri.
Finally, the chapter takes Abdul Ahad Azad’s perceptions for Kashmiri language, its classification, and most importantly downfall in language practices.
The book is an important introduction to Kashmiri linguistics, however, the author can expand the book to another volume, may be, to incorporate the trending fields of Linguistics and linguistic research methodologies so that academicians and students dealing with Kashmiri linguistics will be benefitted.
Such a book deserves an absolute acclamation by the Academia of Kashmir and I look forward to this book being part of Kashmiri language courses.
Dr. Farooq Ahmad Mir is Ph.D. in Linguistics and works at HSS Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, Mumbai.
