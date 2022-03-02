Prof. Aejaz Mohammad Sheikh is one of the versatile professors of Linguistics who teaches at University of Kashmir in Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir, and besides that he is serving as HoD of the PG department of Urdu and also Provost of hostels there. Prof. Sheikh earned his Doctorate degree in Linguistics from Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh and served in the same university as assistant professor for two complete years from 1999-2001.

Afterwards he was selected as Assistant Professor at University of Kashmir in the department of Linguistics, following which he taught at King Khaled University, Saudi Arabia from 2006-2008. In his work Prof. Sheikh has been a versatile academic writer who authored and co-authored many books for the discipline of Linguistics in English, Urdu and Kashmiri Languages.

In addition to that there is a large number of research articles published in his name at national and international levels. Prior to this book, ‘Lisaniyat: akh ta’aruf’ (Linguistics: An Introduction) was published in 2010 by the author and Kashmiri translation of A P J Abdul Kalam’s book, ‘Wings of Fire’ to NaarE PakhaE by Prof. Sheikh is a masterpiece in its own worth.

Introducing, describing and discussing Linguistics in Kashmiri Language has remained one of the cherished goals of the author because there is really a very little written for linguistics in Kashmiri language.

Lisaenee Zaevjaar deals with the linguistic intricacies wisely written in Kashmiri language, a book that is well suited to be incorporated by the departments like that of Kashmiri in their course of syllabi.

Dedicated to beloved father of the author, ‘S Razi’ it is organized in five connected chapters. The cover of the book is designed very interestingly describing the scope of linguistics in relation to human beings.