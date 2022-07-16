The Lost Sultanate Palaces

Although Muslim sultans ruled this land for about 250 years, but no palace, or any secular structure, belonging to the sultanate period is found anywhere in the state. Besides, neither any master remains of any palace of that period are visible anywhere.

As such this land is very poor in showcasing the architectural heritage of the sultanate period, the monuments of that period which have reached us comprise of the religious structures.

It does not mean that sultans did not built their royal palaces. In fact there is a mention of few of their royal palaces in historical records, and literature, that had been raised in old Srinagar; where from they had been administrating their Sultanate. However, most of the Royal structures were built of wood as such these could not reach us.