The man with a different style of teaching

The skill courses like Stenography and Computer Applications would expose students to practical training in the relevant labs and simultaneously soft skills like behavioural skills, communication skills, leadership /managerial skills, etc were also imparted.

For behavioural and moral upgradation, ethical studies formed an integral part of the curriculum. However, there was an option between Urdu and Hindi languages/ literature. Generally, Pandit students would opt for Hindi taught by Dr Nizam-Ud-Din.

One of our classmates namely Mr. Vijay Koul who later qualified final examination of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India opted for Urdu. Muslim students preferred Urdu as an ability enhancement course of study.

After professor Ajmal Ajmali, the Urdu Department of Islamia College was staffed by professors like M Amin Andrabi, Makhmoor Hussain Badakshi, M. Shafi Buch and Abdul Rahman Beigh.

Professor Beigh had a different style of teaching. He taught us some selected Ghazals and Nazams of Ghalib and Iqbal in the B.com second year. Though the syllabus for Urdu subject was limited, yet because of his deep understanding Professor Beigh developed high order interest in Urdu literature among students.

Dr Beigh was A gentle man, soft spoken, highly disciplined, and always well dressed, neat and tidy. He was an expert in innovative pedagogy which is talked about now under NEP 3.0. He did not carry a book in his hand as is seen generally with language teachers. He carried a piece of chalk and duster with him.

Without wasting time, he used to write a verse on the black board in good handwriting. When he used to call for attendance, the students would record the verse on their notebooks.

He explained a verse of Ghalib or Iqbal for days together with inter and intra comparative studies. He would explain it in reference to Goethe and Nietzsche (German poets), Keats (English), and Mir, Zouq, and Daagh (Urdu poets).

For every verse, he would always refer to inter and intra language literature from different disciplines in the classroom. Viidly we remember his note writing, full of substance. To quote one example, a verse of Iqbal like Dayaray ishq mein apna makaam paida kar, naya zamana nayi subhu shaam paida kar was taught to us for a period of one week.

He gave new explanations to old concepts. He was always found jubilant when students were engaged in any thoughtful discussion. He made us dynamic in character, visionary in outlook and positive in thinking. He always mesmerised the class by interpreting and re-interpreting thoughts.

Students enjoyed his class and always found that they were investing their time in studying Urdu language /literature. Dr. Beigh taught us love and affection for humanity and respect for fellow citizens while explaining Ghalib and Iqbal.

During that period, Islamia College of Science and Commerce Srinagar enjoyed the same status like Sri Ram College of Commerce Delhi and Sydnehem College of Commerce and Economics Bombay.

To quote professor Rehman Rahi: chani zahidas ti rindas bayi kenh faraq meh basan /Hu chui qatra dadi kreshan ye chhe malri malri chawan. Professor Beigh made drink from different oceans of literature.