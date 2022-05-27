The Miseries of Nomadic Tribes!

Education:

“So far education of tribals is concerned, it is at the verge of devastation. Seasonal schools are just failure and futile exercise. There is no infrastructure or staff and facilities in such schools. There is no accountability, no proper facilities available which include books and stationary items. Believe me, if any community is suffering badly, it is tribal community”, says Showkat “Vice President of JKGBYWC.

90% of our population are residing in those areas where there is no internet connectivity. They fail to avail benefits of online education during Covid-19”, he added. Commenting on the hardship of tribal community vis a viz their Education, Shahid Ayoub who is research scholar of of Kashmir University said that Gujjar Bakerwals face many problems during their migration and even during the course of their stay in meadows and pastures.

Their major concern is the education of their kids who rarely go to schools and lack basic education and it adds to their sufferings more. Though mobile schools were started for the education of tribal students upto a certain level and teachers have been recruited as well but due to zero accountability and less facilities, quality education cannot be given to tribal students unless a special policy formed which aims at the overall development of tribals. Special seats for nomadic Gujjar Bakerwal students in Gujjar Bakerwal hostels should be reserved, so they cannot suffer due to lack of education in this digital and global world.

Commenting on the new initiative of Jammu and Kashmir administration of providing trucks to tribal people for transportation of livestock and families from Jammu to Kashmir; Tribal activist Irshad Samoon termed it as a welcome step and would go a long way in facilitating movement of tribals from one location to another.

“Somehow it will minimise the hardships of the migratory population, but this is not enough, government has miserably failed to take any concrete steps for the welfare and well being of tribal community. Restrictions are being imposed sometimes by the security agencies causing problems in their seasonal migration and has impacted the livelihood of nomadic shepherd community”, he added.