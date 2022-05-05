The month ends, spirit endures

Ramadhan, the 9th month of Islamic calendar, is now over. It is a month of many blessings: the month of Sawm/ fasting so that Muslims may be mindful of God, or achieve Taqwa; the month in which the Quran—the Last Divine Revelation, and Guidance, for the humankind—was revealed (Q. 2: 183, 185); the month in which Laylatul Qadr (Night of Glory/Power) falls, which has been described by the Quran as a Night “better than a thousand months” (Q. 97: 03). This is what the Qur’an says about this month.

In addition to this, in his “Ramadhan Sermon” the Prophet (SAwS) is reported to have said: “Allah has decreed this month the best of all months. The days of this month are the best among the days, the nights are the best among the nights and the hours during Ramadhan are the best among the hours” (Baihaqi on the authority of Salman al-Farsi [RA]).