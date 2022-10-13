The myth of Indian middle class

In fact, we might just say the opposite: that it showed much lower than what I initially thought. In a different study in 2015, Pew research found that only 2% of Indians qualify as middle class while more than 80% fall in the low-income category.

India has a per capita income (PCI) of 2200 $ which is also some of the lowest in the world. For a middle class in India, the monthly income should be around 300-600 $ or (23000- 46000₹) that only 2% of the population earns and it shows the scale of poverty.

Pew research carried out their study in more than 100 countries and divided each country’s population into five groups; poor, low income, middle income, upper middle income, and high income based on the per person income of a family. We need to understand that there is no universal definition of a middle class as it varies from country to country as well as on the standard of living of that place.

According to pew research, a family that earns between 10-20 $ or (800-1600₹) can be categorized as middle class. This definition is from a global perspective two Indian economists had a different take on it. Indian economists Sandhya Krishnan and Neeraj Hatekar used an alternative definition that ranges from 2-10 $ (160-800₹) just to dial it down to Indian levels.

By this definition half of India’s population is middle class. But what is surprising is that someone who earns as low as 2$ or (160₹) per day is considered middle class. It also reflects that people who can barely survive are also a part of this middle-class ecosystem and how worried we should be regarding the poverty in India. It mostly includes household workers, shopkeepers and those people who can anytime fall in the low income category.