The Myths of Happiness

We are bestowed by nature with psychological immune system, we are more resilient to endure the pain. There is no such thing like eternal happiness or eternal pain. What seems an adversity or negative event offers equal benefits too. This can be best explained by the story of a farmer:

Long time back there was a wise farmer in a poor village. He was considered as well off by others because he owned a horse. One day his beloved horse ran away. Upon hearing the news, his neighbours came to console him.

“Such a bad luck,” they said sympathetically. “May be,” the farmer replied. The next morning the horse returned with six wild horses. “How wonderful,” the neighbours rejoiced. “May be,” replied the farmer. The other day, his son was thrown by one of the wild horses while taking a ride and he broke his leg.

Again, the neighbours visited the farmer to sympathise with him and said it was such a misfortune .“May be,” replied the farmer. The day after that, recruitment officers came to the village to appoint youth into the army. Seeing his son had a broken leg, they appointed him. The neighbours congratulated the farmer on how well things had turned out. “May be,” the farmer replied.

This story offers a lesson that joy and sorrow are woven together and both are transitory. Many times happiness comes with a cost and adversity comes with opportunity and wisdom lies in embracing both.