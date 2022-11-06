The other side of March session

No doubt the uniformity in the academic calendar is necessary keeping in view the various aspects of education but it has its other aspects as well, which are not talked about much.

While the government is gearing up to hold the annual 2022 examination in March 2023, the issue is caught in official wrangles as well.

While a good lot of academics had earlier opposed the government decision of shifting the session to March, other stakeholders were in favour of the decision. But it is also the fact that the student community which is the main stakeholders of the School Education Department (SED) was not taken on board.

Now with the change in the session, some practical difficulties are likely to create impediments in smooth implementation of the March session of examination in J&K.

It is a fact that the summer zones of Jammu were already following the March session however it will be a new experience in Kashmir and winter zones of Jammu.

As per the order, the government has decided that the Annual examination will be held in mid-March in plain areas while the exams in snow bound areas will be held in mid-April following the announcement of results in June for all the areas simultaneously.