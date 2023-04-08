THE PAIN OF IGNORED ELDERLY PARENTS | A Social Issue We Need to Address

Dr. U Kaul’s OPD at Gauri Heart Centre was packed with patients on a typical Friday morning. Among them was an old man who needed assistance to walk and his daughter who was there to support him. He was my patient and after treating him, I went to attend to a frail patient in her car and noticed the father and daughter sitting in the waiting hall, exchanging warm smiles and enjoying a rare moment together.

I noticed their prolonged wait, approached them and asked if they needed any assistance. “We’ve already had your consultation, doctor. Thank you for asking,” the daughter replied. I looked at them with concern, wondering why they were still sitting in the waiting hall. “Do you need any transport back home?” I asked. The daughter’s eyes welled up with tears as she replied, “No, doctor. We look forward to these moments together. I am married and don’t get to spend as much time with my father as I would like.”

My expression softened thinking that her in-laws might be the reason why she couldn’t visit her father’s home. “Do your in-laws not allow you to visit your father?” I asked sympathetically. The daughter shook her head. “No, doctor. My in-laws have no problem with me visiting my ailing father. It’s my brothers who live with him and they don’t feel comfortable with me coming over. It’s just that my brothers don’t like it when I go to see him.”

My heart sank as I thought about the situation. “But why doesn’t your father live in his own home?” I asked. The daughter sighed deeply. “It is my father’s house, doctor. He built a huge business empire, and my brothers joined him in his business. Everything belongs to my father. It’s just that my brothers don’t want me to come over and visit.”