The Pandemic of 'Immoral' Pyres

“I-I'm, you know, I'm, I'm obsessed with-with, uh, with death,” Alvy asseverates, and sallies forth to purchase books. ‘The Denial of Death’ and ‘Death and Western Thought’. He feels there are two kinds of life. He puts blind people in the category of the horrible, their resilience amazes him. And the miserable is “everyone else hat's-that's all.

So-so when you go through life you should be thankful that you're miserable, because that's- You're very lucky ... to be ... to be miserable,” he tells Annie Hall, the eponymous heroine. Expressed in the language of Emil Cioran, “What is that one crucifixion compared to the daily kind any insomniac endures?” As he sees the trouble with being born.

That to tell troubles to those we love is to only make them suffer. He does not forgive himself for being born. For it is as if, “creeping into this world, I had profaned a mystery, betrayed some momentous pledge, committed a fault of nameless gravity. Yet in a less assured mood, birth seems a calamity I would be miserable not having known.”

But does there exist any string of morality in this lopsided view of life?