The Path of Education for Third Gender

Hai Hai Wesai, Yaran Hai Tadepevnas”(Ahhh my friend! My beloved agonized me). This might sound like a famous wedding song to us, popularized by none other than the other one ‘Reshma of Kashmir’ but this is the real plight of the transgender community as they are agonized by their own families, society, religion and nation.

The transgender community is mentally, physically, verbally, and sexually abused. We call them the other ones or hijra or queer till 2014 when the Supreme Court recognized transgender people as the “third gender” and avowed socio, cultural and political rights guaranteed by the constitution to be functional to them as well.

Still, they are socially segregated, culturally, educationally and legally classified. This is because the nomenclature “third gender” is a delinquent in itself: it treats sexuality as a classic ladder on which the lowest stair is taken by the queer community.

Although it offers them lawful recognition, it does not alleviate them of their adject position and circumstances as they continue to be a part of the marginalized segment of society and are not considered equal to the rest of the population.