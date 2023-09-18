The patron saint of Rafiabad

Nestled in the picturesque Rafiabad kandi belt, the shrine of famous Sufi saint Syed Ibrahim Bukhari (RA) in Soin Syednar village is thronged by the devotees round the year.

Rafiabad upper-belt is bordered by bewitching natural beauty of lush green forests, serene locales and gorgeous mountain peaks clad with snow through out the year which render a very peaceful aura to the shrine at some 20 kms away from district headquarters of Baramulla.

Born in 1875, Syed Ibrahim Bukhari (RA) was one of the towering and high-ranked saints of the reshi order who lived during the reign of Zain-ul-Abideen Budshah. The iconic and enlightened Sufi figure came under the influence of pious and illuminated soul of the reshi lineage known as Hazrat Zain-ud-din Reshi (RA).

In those days, Sufis and great Shaykhs used to send their special disciples and religious students to different parts of the country to spread and propagate the Islamic teachings. Syed Ibrahim Bhukhari Sahib (RA) had to do the same.

After attaining true perfection and illumination in the world of spirituality, he was ordered by his mentor Hazrat Zain-ud-din Reshi (may Allah’s blessings be upon him) to conduct an extended visit to the Valley of Kashmir and disseminate the message of Tawheed (Oneness) to the people there.

On acting upon the advice of his mentor, Syed Ibrahim Bukhari (RA) without any delay embarked on his spiritual journey to Kashmir to spread and proliferate the message of Islam. While traveling from one place to another in the Valley, he finally reached the Kandi belt of Rafiabad where he met another Sufi mystic of his time namely Baba Faqru-Din Wali (RA) who was meditating and worshipping Allah in a cave at the mountain top situated between Vejibal and Chakka.