The philosophy of Kashmir’s patron saint

Philosophy of all times highlights sustainable development, and ancient philosophy is no exception; especially the philosophy of Sheikh ul Alam (R.A.). The development that meets the needs of present generation without compromising the needs of future generation is very well expressed through the poetry of Sheikh ul-Alam (R.A.).

In a nutshell, his poetry is an expression of sustainability and caution for the present as well as future generations. The contribution of this great scholar of Jammu and Kashmir in making the Indian society inclusive in general and Kashmiri society in particular with due recognition to women and their empowerment.

The contribution of ancient scholars and saints towards women empowerment and gender justice across the globe, and particularly in India, cannot be taken for granted.

There is need for sufficient empirical as well as theoretical research papers to showcase the contribution of great scholars of Jammu and Kashmir like Sheikh ul- Alam; Lal Ded etc. in making the Indian society holistic with due recognition to women and their empowerment.

The philosophy of Sheikh ul Alam takes account of culture, religion, female uplift, security, social status and role of women in Kashmiri and Indian culture. While framing welfare schemes of central & state Governments it is very important to include philosophy of ancient scholars particularly Sheikh ul Alam, benefiting women coupled with accomplishments of women in their ordinary business of life.