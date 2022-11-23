The poet as witness: Reading our man of the people

Read Sultanul Haq Shaheedi and you bear witness to the glory and beauty, mystique and majesty, profundity and Catholicism of Kashmir. Faith, mysticism, hope, things you deeply aspire for and value in Kashmir and its culture, find a voice in his pages.

Conversing with him is a treat as it connects you to the great rhythms of spiritual and literary life in Kashmir. With rare combination of literary gifts and training in classics and major languages, he weaves for us a tapestry of verses that illuminate dark horizons looming around everywhere in a world that is battling nihilism and violence of all kinds and fictive idols that have been erected to help.

Taking full look at the worst, as Hardy would advise, takes him close to despair as the world appears out of joint and he has no clue. However, the poet in him soon finds a meaning in the chaos.

He sings songs of redemption and celebrates. He has written the best nature poem and tribute to Dal in Chandni Rat mei Dal Jheel ka Manzar.

That poem is studded with scores of vivifying and unforgettable images. Some of its verses are worthy of being displayed on the banks of the lake or sideways of Bullward and they will help enjoy that great beauty better. After reading Shaheedi one can’t look at Dal with old eyes.

Shaheedi is a poet of many hues and all seasons. His early mastery of the art and craft of verse writing and translation and wide readings in classics contribute to his immense output and significance for the history of contemporary gazal and nazm. He has made great use of azad nazm. He is a poet of future as his more recent work, one feels, will have to wait for a publisher.

Steeped in classics, every inch a poet, a beautiful mind, a noble man, a brilliant translator, Shaheedi is a treat to meet and converse with. Deeply influenced by religious and mystical lore, Shaheedi has given us some memorable poems and gazals and scores of verses that shall adorn pages of literary magazines and anthologies.

Published in first rate journals as a poet, he has been able to carve for himself a permanent niche in the annals of Kashmiri writers. He has translated almost all key poets from Khayam to Saadi to Shaykh al-Alam and Iqbal. Let us note some of his verses that show his range, dexterity of phrase and great lucidity.