The Poetry of Loss and Grief

An artist has no self as Keats said and as such doesn’t judge life or events but mirrors it and in the process transfuses its meaning by immersing himself/herself in its midst to appreciate its glory and beauty beyond the binaries of pleasure and pain.

A great poet who teaches generations doesn’t get hooked by good or bad memory or this or that experience, or personal unconscious but gives voice to collective unconscious and even beyond that to the Sacred founts of Spirit underlying all myths and folklore as he enters into the heart of higher world – Imaginal World.

Poetry as partaking of revelation and wisdom in traditional cultures is trusted with the great task of helping us in salvation/felicity/enlightenment and as such it can’t afford to restrict itself to the accidents of psyche only.

Poetry is the art of finding higher order in the disorderly world and we live and rise higher by contemplating that order. This is why it is said the rhyme and rhythm have descended from Heavens and constitute a discipline and package that filters and magnifies the vivifying light of words.