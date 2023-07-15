The Power of Faith

In the words of Derek Yach (World Health Assembly May, 1998): “From the inception, it was felt that the 4th Dimension of health was missing from its definition. The special group of the WHO Executive Board (1998) proposed that the Preamble of the Constitution should be amended as follows”:

“Health is a dynamic state of complete physical, mental, spiritual and social well being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.”

The World Health Organisation (WHO) acknowledges the importance of mental and social well-being, which encompass spiritual aspects as well. The concept of spiritual health is recognized by many as an essential component of overall well-being. The definition acknowledges that health goes beyond mere absence of disease and encompasses various aspects of a person’s life.

It’s worth mentioning that the WHO recognizes the importance of spirituality in healthcare and encourages its integration into healthcare systems. Many healthcare professionals and organisations recognize that addressing spiritual needs can contribute to a patient’s overall well-being and quality of life.