THE POWER OF VALUES |Shaping Education and Society for a Better Future

BY QYSAR UL ISLAM SHAH

It is an old saying that "Alim Khotu chu Adaab," which actually means values are more important than knowledge. Both terms cannot be ruled out but are indispensable. A child in the early stages taught good manners, right conduct, and behavior will grow up to become an obedient and law-abiding citizen later.

Imparting moral values doesn't mean teaching about religion, but it means helping the child perceive good from bad. Values help one make good decisions and guide us throughout life. That is why values are held in high esteem. Good values are absolutely more important than education.

Values play an important role in one's life and help us grow and develop. They also help create the future we want. When one delivers a decision, it is a reflection of our values.

Comparing the present with the past, it is quite evident that in the past, whether in school, college, or family, values were viewed much better than education. Values make us humane, and they are the standards that can help individuals succeed. We have seen people who stand out in a particular way, and the reason behind it is their values. Values inspire how we talk and act.