The Psychology of Emotions

The component of self-awareness is the ability to recognise and understand personal moods and emotions and drives as well as their effect on others. Hallmarks of self-awareness include self-confidence, realistic self-assessment, and a self-deprecating sense of humour. Self-awareness depends on one’s ability to monitor one’s own emotional state and to currently identify and name one’s emotions.



According to Daniel Goleman, self-regulation is also a component of emotional intelligence, and is the ability to control or redirect destructive impulses and moods, and the propensity to suspend judgement and to think before acting. Hallmarks include; trustworthiness and integrity, comfort with ambiguity, and openness to change.



The internal motivation is a passion to work for internal reasons that go beyond money and status, which are external rewards such as an inner vision of what it is important in life, a joy in doing something, curiosity in learning, a flow that comes with being immersed in an activity. Internal motivation is a propensity to pursue goals with an energy and persistence that come from the inside rather than from the outside. Hallmarks include a strong drive to achieve, optimism even in the face of failure, and organisational commitment.



Internal motivation is also strictly linked to what we give priority in life and our table of values. A strong internal motivation is very often associated to what we think is good for our well-being, rather than according to our fear for others’ judgements. Empathy is the ability to understand the emotional makeup of other people, a skill in treating people according to their emotional reactions.



Empathy is often thought to lead to sympathy, which implies concern and care or wish to soften negative emotions or experiences in others. However, it is important to note that empathy does not necessarily imply compassion. Empathy can be used for compassionate or cruel behaviour. For example, there are cases of serial killers marrying and killing partners and still having great empathic skills. Finally, the fifth fundamental component of emotional intelligence according to Daniel Goleman is the social skills. Social skills involve proficiency in managing relationships and building networks, the ability to find common ground and build relationship with others. Hallmarks of social skills include effectiveness in leading change, persuasiveness and expertise, building and leading teams.



In other words, an individual with high social skills has the ability to recognise what the person she’s facing is motivated by, wishing for, fearing, and generally speaking the overall personality and interests of that person.

Various models have been developed to measure emotional intelligence. According to Konstantinos Petrides, for example, the emotional intelligence is not an ability, but it is rather a trait, a personality trait, and it is therefore our behavioural dispositions, and it’s the trait model of emotional intelligence in 2001.

Petrides focuses on self reporting of behavioural dispositions and perceived abilities. However, according to Salovey and Mayer, the emotional intelligence is rather an ability model. It is therefore an individual’s ability to process emotional information and to use it to navigate the social environment.

In light of these views, Goleman’s original model may now be considered a mixed model that combines what has since been modelled separately as the ability emotional intelligence and the trait emotional intelligence.

Criticisms have centred on whether emotional intelligence is a real intelligence and whether it has incremental validity over IQ and the Big Five personality traits. However, meta analysis have found that certain measures of emotional intelligence have some validity even when controlling for the IQ and personality traits.



The Salovey, Mayer, and Caruso new model published in 2012, contains 141 items divided in eight tasks which belonged to four branches, assessing every emotional intelligence dimension.