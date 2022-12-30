The Pursuit of Happiness: Kashmir’s year of peace and no hartals

Good Governance

Today, different national surveying agencies including NITI Aayog have shown Jammu and Kashmir well ahead of the national average. J&K also stood best in transparency and COVID management.

J&K is first to launch the District Good Governance Index. Tourism numbers have reached an all-time high in the last 10 months. During the last year, 11, 578 recruitments were made, taking the total to 30,000 in three years. There has been the highest-ever air traffic at Jammu and Srinagar airports. Among all 4290 Panchayats, barring 8 to 10 where land is not available, every Panchayat has a playfield.

Rs 1000 crore worth works on national highways and tunnels are going on in J&K.

A recent survey conducted by media agencies suggested that the economy of Jammu and Kashmir has suffered a loss of Rs 60,000 crore (USD $9.2 billion) and has lost around 3 years’ time of work and development. The region was considered unfit for any business venture and most of the India Inc was bluntly refusing to invest here. This resulted in a high degree of unemployment here. It’s interesting to note that, “…Each individual in Kashmir has suffered an average loss of Rs 20 lakh (USD $30,000).” In addition, according to the World Bank, J&K was considered the worst place in India to do business.

Hartals in Kashmir, while invoking freedom of expression and the right to protest, more often are anything but peaceful. Stone-pelting, threats, damage to public property and coercion are used to compel people to adhere to these hartals. This has had grave consequences for the economic, social, and psychological well being of J&K and its people.

Business and Economy

To bolster economic growth and development, the J&K administration has so far signed more than 168 MoUs worth Rs 13,600 crore for investments. Additionally, 6000 acres of government land has been acquired for setting up industries in the state.

Earlier, some constraints discouraged industrialists and large organisations from investing in J&K but after the abolition of Article 370, all the obstacles that came in the path of development were removed as the government placed its focus on providing an impetus to business and economy. The J&K Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation has been set up to provide financial support to various projects that were commissioned years ago but were yet to be completed.

In a bid to bring about ease of doing business, more than 130 administrative reforms have been undertaken by the Centre.

Hydropower and Education

Hydro projects like Ujh and Shahpur Kandi that were in a state of abeyance for more than five decades have been expedited. Emphasis has been placed on the development of 14 sectors for investments, which includes tourism, hydropower, electricity, education, and health.

The education sector was another focus area for the administration. Seven new medical colleges have been initiated, four of which have already started functioning. The medical seats have also increased from 500 to 955 in colleges, and 25,000 seats have been added in regular degree colleges.

Touching the Sky

The world’s highest railway bridge over River Chenab in J&K was completed in April this year. It is expected to connect Kashmir with the rest of the country by train for the first time. The bridge, which has a central span of 467 metres, is built at a height of 359 metres from the bed level.

Women Empowerment

Women have been amongst the most disadvantaged sections of J&K. Not only were they constitutionally denied rights but their existing rights too were also gradually eroded. Women who married men from outside J&K were deprived of property rights but that changed after the abrogation of Article 370.

Women in J&K are now able to buy real estate and transfer property to children, even if they get married to a non-resident. Furthermore, another provision was recently added to the domicile laws wherein the spouse or husband of a native woman, who is a domicile holder in J&K, was made eligible to get a domicile status. Earlier, the spouses of J&K women from outside J&K were ineligible for applying for a domicile certificate.