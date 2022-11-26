The Reward of Loving Your Parents

Every senior citizen has particular emotional needs that are partially met in close relations, including the need for attention, support, affection, respect and support. Emotional neglect occurs when there is a repeated pattern of ignoring or disregarding someone’s emotional needs.

Over time repeated emotional neglect by the close family members of the senior citizens results in their aggression, low self-esteem and unpredictable behavioural changes.

There once lived an old man Rashid (name changed) with his wife in a village. His son Shameem (name changed) got selected for some job and preferred to stay in the city. He first lived in a government quarter and later constructed his own house in the city.

Due to the death of his wife, Rashid, an old man moved to live with his son, daughter-in-law and six-year-old grandson. He was suffering from multiple ailments, his hands trembled (Parkinson’s disease) and he had a weak eye-sight.

The family ate together on the same table but old Rashid’s shaky hands and poor eyesight made it difficult for him to eat. The food used to fall from his hand and he could not even hold the cup properly resulting in the spilling of food and tea on the dining table. The son and daughter-in-law became more irritated about it. The husband and the wife decided to serve him food in his room.