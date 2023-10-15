The Road: Individual and Collective

Equally well known is the ‘hundredth monkey effect” which comes from the collective consciousness. Let me elaborate. Scientists that were studying macaques on the Japanese islands a few decades ago observed that the monkeys ignored fruits washed ashore on the beach as they were covered with sand. However, a lone female monkey that instinctively knew what needed to be done, picked up the fruit, went to the well, washed it and ate it.

Soon, others; especially the younger macaques, ‘aped’ this behaviour and enjoyed the fruit. What is interesting is how when a switch happened in the consciousness of the group, all the monkeys switched over to washing their fruit and the effect spread to other groups on other islands that were not even in contact with each other.



Each individual in the society with the individual consciousness is also in contact with the collective consciousness. All our knowledge, thoughts and intentions are part of this. It determines who we are, as a species and what our world looks like. When an individual has a new idea, then from that moment on, it is a part of the collective consciousness and it is easier for others to have the same idea.



Collective consciousness then is a fundamental sociological concept that refers to a set of shared beliefs, ideas, attitudes and knowledge and it informs our sense of belonging, identity and behaviour. Our society is being pulled in different directions by different stakeholders with different agendas. Going by the ‘Hundredth monkey effect’ it is not surprising that even small children and women are joining the angry mobs. In this new world order, psyches feel a sense of solidarity with each other depending on the direction they feel pulled to.



Durkheim who worked on the concept of collective consciousness concluded that society exists because unique individuals feel a sense of solidarity with each other. This is why we can form collectives and work together to achieve community and functional societies. The collective consciousness, or conscience collective as he wrote it in French, is the source of this solidarity.

Durkheim explains that the phenomenon is "the totality of beliefs and sentiments common to the average members of a society." Durkheim observed that in traditional or primitive societies, religious symbols, discourse, beliefs and rituals fostered the collective consciousness.

In such cases, where social groups were quite homogenous (not distinct by race or class for example), the collective consciousness resulted in what Durkheim termed a "mechanical solidarity"--in effect an automatic binding together of people into a collective through their shared values, beliefs, and practices.



Durkheim observed that in the modern, industrialized societies that characterized Western Europe and the young United States when he wrote, which functioned via a division of labor, an "organic solidarity" emerged based on the mutual reliance individuals and groups had on others in order to allow for a society to function.

In cases such as these, religion still played an important role in producing collective consciousness among groups of people affiliated with various religions, but other social institutions and structures would also work to produce the collective consciousness necessary for this more complex form of solidarity, and rituals outside of religion would play important roles in reaffirming it.



These other institutions include the state (which fosters patriotism and nationalism), news and popular media (which spreads all kinds of ideas and practices, from how to dress, to who to vote for, to how to

date and be married), education (which molds us into compliant citizens and workers), and the police and judiciary (which shape our notions of right and wrong, and direct our behavior through threat of or actual physical force), among others. Rituals that serve to reaffirm the collective conscious range from parades and holiday celebrations to sporting events, weddings, grooming ourselves according to gender norms, and even shopping.

In either case--primitive or modern societies—collective consciousness is something "common to the whole of society," as Durkheim put it. It is not an individual condition or phenomenon, but a social one. As a social phenomenon, it is "diffused across society as a whole," and "has a life of its own." It is through collective consciousness that values, beliefs, and traditions can be passed down through generations.