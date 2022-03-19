The saints on the coins

Much has been already written, and said, about works and teachings of the two patron saints of Kashmir - Sheikh Noor- ud Din Noori (RA) and Sheikh Hamza Makhdoom (RA).

It is universally accepted that these two personalities promoted the doctrine of genuine mysticism and infused it into the hearts of the people, called them to the true religion and filled the hearts with the light of monotheism, faith and devotion.

If the former founded the local sect of Rishi order, the later one cultivated the general Sufism.