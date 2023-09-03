The silent struggle: Moral injury in the veterinary profession

Mental health in every profession is a matter of concern now, and this sent me down the rabbit hole of thinking more on the topic of persistently poor mental health in the veterinary profession.

The word moral injury perhaps seems to be a new fancy word for the general public and even for some veterinary professionals, but the concept of moral injury provides a very persuasive possible explanation for why mental health outcomes among veterinary healthcare workers are so significantly worse than the general population.

The prevalence of moral injury among veterinary healthcare workers potentially bridges that gap in mental health outcomes. The veterinary profession is a noble and compassionate field that is dedicated to the well-being of animals.

Veterinarians and veterinary professionals commit their lives to the care, health, and welfare of our furry and feathered friends. However, beneath the surface of this seemingly idyllic profession, there exists a hidden and profound struggle known as "moral injury”. This article delves into the concept of moral injury within the veterinary profession, exploring its causes, consequences, and potential solutions.