It was an act of brazen insolence, all right. The present kid was doing all this with the least bit of intention to break my reverie or anyone’s. He was smiling his wide smile at hisses and crackles and smoke trails.

I finally reasoned that he had just begun to subsume the whole idea of festivity into his psyche. It starts with solid, hard sounds after all.

The sound of firecrackers popping. Just as it had started for me. It would be long before the more abstract and solemn states of manhood are foregrounded and the raw exuberance of childhood finally trails off into the dense smokescreen of time.

Just like the blue trail of smoke from the firecrackers had trailed off. He would probably then be occupied in a reverie of his own and some new kid outside might be setting off firecrackers outside his room. Life’s like that.