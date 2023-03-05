The Spiritual Intelligence: Supreme Intellect

Just in the recent past, people tend only to measure how intelligent or smart someone is and it was only IQ that was believed to be the only valid form of intelligence.

A person with a lower IQ, or lower intellectual intelligence, therefore, is often denounced as being illiterate or uneducated. In the early 20th C IQ was tested by using Stanford-Binet Intelligence Scales, which referred to our rational, logical, rule-bound, problem-solving intelligence.

It was likewise a style of goal-oriented thinking. Intellectual/cognitive /Rational Intelligence IQ is the material Capital and functions as ‘What I Think’ with the left brain’s serial processing.

Then in the mid-1990s, people developed a propensity to know how well one can regulate social communiqué, sentiments, and empathy not only of oneself but of others.

That was the time we were familiarized with the concept of emotional intelligence and social intelligence and were told that how we manage our emotions could be even more vital than our IQ. Emotional Intelligence is the kind of intelligence that our heart, or emotions, have.

EQ is displayed in self-awareness, self-control, and in the ability to respond appropriately to the emotions of others. It's a sense of where people are coming from. Emotional Intelligence EQ is the Social Capital and functions as ‘What I Feel’ with the right brain’s Parallel processing.