The Story of a Society

BY FATIMA SHERWANI

I, a little while ago, heard of much controversy my fellow university mates have had been attaching with the author of 2 States: The Story of My Marriage, by Chetan Bhagat.

Like any other curious student, I did wish to find about it myself. Nevertheless, I could only do that if my procrastinations freed me of their dark web.

Luckily, I had opted for a paper for my BA honors English, not planned though, called Popular Literature and Culture which had this book of Chetan Bhagat in one of the units for my SEM 1.

Chetan Bhagat, based in Delhi, wrote 2 States: The Story Of my Marriage back in 2009 after quitting his bank job. This book, as he claims, is based on the true story of his wedding odyssey (hence, semi-autobiographical work) where he had had to take enough pains to get married to the love of his life who happened to be from a different state - Chennai, whilst he had the roots from Punjab, therefore, a Punjabi living in Delhi. The book was later adapted into a movie -2 States, a romantic-comedy drama.