The story of an academic discipline

Islamic Studies, as a subject dealing with the study of Islamic history, culture and civilization, is not a new discipline”; “its name is new”, but the not the subject itself and the contents it covers, because “the discipline is as old as Orientalism itself.”

This statement was put forth by Prof. Syed Maqbool Ahmad (in an Urdu quarterly, ‘Islam aur Asr-e Jadid’, vol. 22, no. 1, 1990: 5-18, pp. 6, 16). The term ‘Orientalism’, literally the study of the Orient/ East, refers to the study of East and Eastern religions and cultures in general, and of Islam and Muslims in particular.

This is the general conception of the discipline, which has passed through different stages/ phases before it got this specific name, as becomes evident from many works, including Azim Nanji’s Mapping Islamic Studies: Genealogy, Continuity and Change (1997), Richard Martin’s Approaches to Islam in Religious Studies (2001) and Clinton Bennett’s Bloomsbury Companion to Islamic Studies (2013), to name a few: Orientalism, Theology, Religious Studies, Areas Studies and Islamic Studies. The concept of Islamic Studies as a social science discipline “has a long journey in contemporary world, having different meanings and perspectives in Arab world and in Western world”.

The history of Islamic Studies, both in the West and East, is centuries old. In the West, it has passed through different stages/ phases (beginning with Orientalism).

In the East, including the Indian context, its history dates back, to speak from the academic/ teaching point of view, to the early decades of 20th century.

Similarly, in J&K it was introduced from late 1980s. It will not be unfair to add here that the history of subject is both ‘extensive and complex’. It has passed through different stages, and has transformed, especially in the past few decades, tremendously.

Keeping in view the significance and history of the subject, both in Western as well as in Eastern/ Arab world, and considering the fact that it is subject of utmost importance in India too, there have been many attempts to narrate and recount its journey, mostly by the Western scholars.