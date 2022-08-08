The story of Karbala

Hussain’s 70-strong lashkar, unwaveringly facing thousands, stayed willingly on the path of martyrdom even when on the night of Ashura Imam Hussain blew out all the candles in his tent and invited his companions to leave since the morning was definitely going to bring death and destruction.

Already, on the second day of Muharram Imam Hussain had received a messenger from Kufa who had informed him that his dear friend Muslim bin Aqeel and his brother in law, the husband of his half sister and daughter of Imam Ali, Ruqaya Bibi (buried in Lahore in Bibi Pak Daman) had been martyred by the people of Kufa. Hence no support was in sight. And yet no one relented on the night of Ashura.

On Ashura the beloved family, except women and an ill grandson Zainul Abideen of the Prophet (pbuh), was physically and tragically decimated. Yazid ‘won’.

But Bibi Zainab, truly in her father Imam Ali’s footsteps, an emblem of courage, knowledge and oration showed her character and bravery in the court of Yazid, where she, along with other women and children of the Hussaini lashkar had arrived; chained and chided, she showed that Karbala was to live on.

And that Hussain was martyred to keep alive the lesson of Allah’s Quran as transmitted to the Prophet’s (pbuh) family and to all Muslims. And indeed the lesson lives on. Yazid and his vile ways found almost no sympathiser centuries later.