The sweet world of innocent ignorance and plainness

However like many other concepts of the realm of living, childhood is just one deep and interconnected topic.

A phase which connects everything starting from joy, personality, experience, passion, love, trauma to life.

How would each one of us describe it?

Where would we start?

Would we recall the times when Mummy and Boba bathed us fresh placing us in the lap of love brushing our hair?

Would we recall the times when Daddy and Bade Papa took us on tours to the orchards explaining the view as a landlord would to the buyer?

Would we recall the tea parties held under the open blue sky in the lovely month of July?

Would we recall the times when we: Hudda, Ibrahim, Huwaida and I drenched each other to the skin in October and ended up having a cold?

Would we recall the ‘fire cracker incident’ from the Eid some 6 years ago?

Would we recall the scars from cycling all day long?

Would we recall the ‘sleepover’ when the illusion of a bright eyed ghost on the stair leading to the hall scared the souls out of everyone of us?

Would we recall the times when we put lipstick on our faces and sat in open drawers like aliens smiling brightly at the camera?

Would we recall the times when we bathed with our clothes on and ran from Maami like thieves?

Would we recall the times when we climbed the painter’s ladder leading to the second floor balcony, being rescued later?